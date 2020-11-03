Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

