KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

KAR opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $127,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $145,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

