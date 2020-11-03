KeyCorp Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $215.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

