KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

