Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KYYWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

KYYWF opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $29.65.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

