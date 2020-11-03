Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 15.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 57.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

