Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.37.

Shares of KIM opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

