Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:KC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Kingsoft Cloud’s (NYSE:KC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Kingsoft Cloud had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $510,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:KC opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $104,996,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $34,655,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,706,000.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

