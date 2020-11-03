Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

