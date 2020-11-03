Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.