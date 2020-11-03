KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.23.

KKR opened at $35.05 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,506,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,227,000 after buying an additional 300,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

