Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Elena Ridloff purchased 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 95,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 553,380 shares of company stock worth $10,514,220.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

