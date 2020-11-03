Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.