Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LH stock opened at $207.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $212.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.40.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

