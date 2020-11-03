Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 54 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 49 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 51.44.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

