Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion.Leidos also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.