LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Holdings Raised by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. LGI Homes makes up about 2.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $924,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.