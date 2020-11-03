Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 7,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LCTX. Maxim Group began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Noble Financial began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 806,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.