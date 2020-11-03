Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC opened at $9.74 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $885.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.