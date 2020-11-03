Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 633,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 525,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 61,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

