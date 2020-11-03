Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.58.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.