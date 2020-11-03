Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) PT Raised to $26.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $742.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
