Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) PT Raised to $26.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $742.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.