Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Announces Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS and its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lumentum to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $233,208.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.