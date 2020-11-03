Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.68.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,774.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 74.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.