Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.90.

LUN stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

