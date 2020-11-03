M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $329,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,044,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,053 shares of company stock worth $21,287,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.