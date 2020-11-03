MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNKD opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $458.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

