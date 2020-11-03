Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,310,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 24,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

MPC opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,122,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.