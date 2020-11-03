MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.85.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.