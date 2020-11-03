MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.85.

MTZ opened at $50.45 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

