Matrix Service (MTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matrix Service stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTRX. ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

