Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE MEC opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 million, a P/E ratio of 164.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 258,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

