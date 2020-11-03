Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.65 Million

Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $33.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.92 million and the highest is $35.38 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $29.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $116.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.07 million to $119.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

