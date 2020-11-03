MedicCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 250.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $11,953.09 and approximately $90.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 231.3% higher against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005198 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.