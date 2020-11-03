Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $113.68 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $899,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,175.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,815,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,484,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,042. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

