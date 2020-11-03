Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,339,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 1,193,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPNGF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meituan Dianping in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meituan Dianping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of MPNGF opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Meituan Dianping has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

