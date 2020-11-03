Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

