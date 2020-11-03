Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.21 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

