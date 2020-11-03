Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 23.56%.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.95. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

