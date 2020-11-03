Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $666.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

