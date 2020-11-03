MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.
Shares of MGP opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 831,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
