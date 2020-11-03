MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of MGP opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 831,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

