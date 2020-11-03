Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.