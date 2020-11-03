Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of MTX opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

