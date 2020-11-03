Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.