Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.