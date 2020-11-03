Mirada (LON:MIRA) Shares Gap Down to $70.00

Shares of Mirada Plc. (LON:MIRA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $65.00. Mirada shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 265 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

About Mirada (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV operators and broadcast in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Digital TV & Broadcast and Mobile. The company offers Iris end-to-end software solution that provides a platform to discover and consume broadcast and Internet-based content to clients' subscribers; Iris Service Delivery Platform, which provides access to configuration settings, statistics, content management, and other features; and Inspire UI, a user interface for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

