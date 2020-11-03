Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after buying an additional 456,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220,474 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

