Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Boot Barn worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $924.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

