Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Boot Barn worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 19.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 9.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.