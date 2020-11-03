Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,200 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.32. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

