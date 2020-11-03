Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 57.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $9,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,639 shares of company stock worth $32,044,912. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

