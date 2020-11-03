Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

FSS stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.